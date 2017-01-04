Shyamal Majumdar: NSE: Practise what you preach

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has a lot going for it. It is after all the country’s largest stock exchange with state-of-the-art infrastructure and a clearing mechanism that is super-efficient. The exchange, which was mandated to develop technology to move trading from open-outcry to electronic, untested in India till that time, has played a critical role in spreading the equity investment culture. When it was conceived in the early nineties, few gave it much of a chance. After all, NSE which then worked out of a tiny, leased office in Mumbai, was pitted ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?