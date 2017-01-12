Shyamal Majumdar: Victims of 'nomophobia'

Most people have this permanent nervousness about somebody separating them from their smartphones

Apple may be celebrating 10 years of the launch of iPhone this week, but a friend who holds a senior position at a multinational company, hasn’t quite got into the mood. His ire is directed at smartphones in general. Exasperated at the sight of his teammates frequently staring into their smartphones, even during important meetings, he was forced to find a novel way out. Before the daily morning meetings start, the giant screen behind him shows various slides. One just says, “We live in the era of smartphones and stupid people”; another shows the visual of a couple ...

Shyamal Majumdar