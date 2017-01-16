Sidhu's homecoming

Bharatiya Janata Party rebel Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was favoured with Rajya Sabha seat by the saffron party, has termed his joining the Congress ahead of the Punjab polls as homecoming. Noting he is a born Congressman, Sidhu recounted that his father Bhagwant Singh Sidhu started his innings with the Congress as part of the Kirti Gadar Party along with freedom fighter Teja Singh. Sidhu’s father stayed with the Congress for four decades and rose to become a member of both the state assembly and the legislative council. Bhagwant Singh was arrested by the British for publishing the Lal Qila newspaper in Lahore.