Signs of revival?

The September 2017 quarter results suggest that a mild demand recovery is underway in corporate India after the disappointing June quarter. Combined revenue growth for 498 companies at 11.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in the quarter was the second-highest in 12 quarters, buoyed by higher commodity prices. It was a critical quarter in the history of corporate India as the country made the shift to the goods and services tax (GST) regime, and companies seem to have done better than expected. Operating profit grew 11.3 per cent — just a tad lower than revenue growth as costs increased ...