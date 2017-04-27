Silent signals?

Business leaders from Italy, part of a large trade delegation that is in India since Wednesday, were puzzled when Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gave their event a miss at the last moment. Both Sitharaman and DIPP secretary Ramesh Abhishek were scheduled to attend the programme, but were conspicuous by their absence. The visiting Italian deputy minister for economic development shrugged off the development but members of the business entourage were left to wonder if this hinted at souring of ties between the two countries after Italian marines shot two Indian fishermen five years back. Government sources, however, cited a sudden inter-ministerial meeting as the reason for Sitharaman's absence.