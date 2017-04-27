TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Opinion » Chinese

Maruti: Favourable product mix more important than before
Business Standard

Silent signals?

Both Sitharaman and DIPP secretary Ramesh Abhishek were scheduled to attend the programme

Business Standard 

Business leaders from Italy, part of a large trade delegation that is in India since Wednesday, were puzzled when Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gave their event a miss at the last moment. Both Sitharaman and DIPP secretary Ramesh Abhishek were scheduled to attend the programme, but were conspicuous by their absence. The visiting Italian deputy minister for economic development shrugged off the development but members of the business entourage were left to wonder if this hinted at souring of ties between the two countries after Italian marines shot two Indian fishermen five years back. Government sources, however, cited a sudden inter-ministerial meeting as the reason for Sitharaman's absence.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Silent signals?

Both Sitharaman and DIPP secretary Ramesh Abhishek were scheduled to attend the programme

Both Sitharaman and DIPP secretary Ramesh Abhishek were scheduled to attend the programme
Business leaders from Italy, part of a large trade delegation that is in India since Wednesday, were puzzled when Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gave their event a miss at the last moment. Both Sitharaman and DIPP secretary Ramesh Abhishek were scheduled to attend the programme, but were conspicuous by their absence. The visiting Italian deputy minister for economic development shrugged off the development but members of the business entourage were left to wonder if this hinted at souring of ties between the two countries after Italian marines shot two Indian fishermen five years back. Government sources, however, cited a sudden inter-ministerial meeting as the reason for Sitharaman's absence.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Silent signals?

Both Sitharaman and DIPP secretary Ramesh Abhishek were scheduled to attend the programme

Business leaders from Italy, part of a large trade delegation that is in India since Wednesday, were puzzled when Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gave their event a miss at the last moment. Both Sitharaman and DIPP secretary Ramesh Abhishek were scheduled to attend the programme, but were conspicuous by their absence. The visiting Italian deputy minister for economic development shrugged off the development but members of the business entourage were left to wonder if this hinted at souring of ties between the two countries after Italian marines shot two Indian fishermen five years back. Government sources, however, cited a sudden inter-ministerial meeting as the reason for Sitharaman's absence.

image
Business Standard
177 22