Simplifying safe harbour rules

Too many riders for low value-adding services Karishma R Phatarphekar The much-awaited amendment to the Safe Harbour Rules (a provision in a law or regulation that offers protection from liability or penalty under specific situations or if certain conditions are met) provides an avenue for taxpayers with lower thresholds of related party transactions pertaining to IT, ITeS, BPO/KPO/Contract R&D services, etc to pay taxes on a presumptive basis. While there could still be issues around the classification of a particular service in a particular basket, the safe harbour ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?