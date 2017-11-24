Singing for troubled times

Towards the end of this book, the narrator of one of the poems is advised to “find the poets” when she wants to “find the truth” about how Greece — a place she describes as “where everything was born / and now / ...seems as if it could vanish”. She is, unfortunately, unable to find any poets.

Even when she meets a sandal seller, whom she suspects might be a poet, she hears nothing of poetry from him but of his money problems and the uncertain future of his children. But it is not a poem of despair; on the contrary, while acknowledging our troubled ...