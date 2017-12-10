Sino-Indian trade: Taming the dragon

It would be logical to infer that greater economic engagement between China and India — the second and fourth-largest economies (PPP values) in the world respectively — would be in the mutual interest of both nations.

However, for various reasons, this has not happened. Though China is India’s largest bilateral trade partner ($70 bn in 2016, having grown from a mere $2 bn in 2002), the Sino-Indian trade relationship is still just one-third of that between China and South Korea ($218 bn), and even lower than that between China and Vietnam ($97 bn). Investments by ...