Move over vox pops. An Union minister said his “sixth sense” suggested to him in early 2000s that Goa would be an ideal place to host an international film festival. Similarly, his intuition said India was sitting at the cusp of a digital revolution. Notwithstanding his sixth sense, the average Indian seems to be applying conventional wisdom and still using cash for bulk of their transactions—digital transaction through debit and credit cards and mobile banking slowed down in January and February, picking up again in March. Most say they do not feel secure using digital cash.
Sixth sense-based decision
Notwithstanding minister's sixth sense, the average Indian seems to be applying conventional wisdom
Business Standard April 23, 2017 Last Updated at 23:21 IST
http://mybs.in/2UV2UET
- Book an amazing Aussie holiday now!
- Cover from Natural Calamities. Buy Home Insurance
- FREE* Lifetime Demat Account. Premium SMS Advisory
- Rs 2 lakh health coverage @ Rs 8* per day
- Learn & Develop Digital Business Strategies
- Open a demat account with Sharekhan & learn online trading.
- Cover from Earthquake & Floods. Buy Home Insurance
- Go Cashless, buy Health Insurance Online
- Explore Australia with Malaysia Airlines
- Leadership Program with Prof Marshall Goldsmith
- New to investing in shares?
- FREE* Demat Account & Flat 20% Off on Brokerage.
- New to the Stock Market? Take your FirstStep
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU