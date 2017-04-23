Sixth sense-based decision

Notwithstanding minister's sixth sense, the average Indian seems to be applying conventional wisdom

Notwithstanding minister's sixth sense, the average Indian seems to be applying conventional wisdom

Move over vox pops. An Union minister said his “sixth sense” suggested to him in early 2000s that Goa would be an ideal place to host an international film festival. Similarly, his intuition said India was sitting at the cusp of a digital revolution. Notwithstanding his sixth sense, the average Indian seems to be applying conventional wisdom and still using cash for bulk of their transactions—digital transaction through debit and credit cards and mobile banking slowed down in January and February, picking up again in March. Most say they do not feel secure using digital cash.

Business Standard