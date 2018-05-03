Sky's the limit for bleeding telcos

A friend called a few months ago, from the air, while on a flight to Dubai. There was much excitement on both sides, discussing the what and how of such calls.

While the facility has been available on select international flights for some years, the caller on-board Emirates gave me the first real glimpse into what a call from the sky could feel like. It felt out of the world, almost surreal, for making it possible for the flier to stay connected at that height and also for the seamless quality of call. There was no call drop, no missing signal and no need to shuffle around on either side ...