Slow and steady

The Union government has allowed oil marketing companies to raise the price of subsidised cooking gas for domestic use by Rs 4 per cylinder every month. In addition, it has decided to continue the practice of increasing the price of kerosene by 25 paise per litre every fortnight till such time the remaining subsidy is eliminated. Both the decisions are welcome. It reflects the government’s commitment to oil price reforms, taking full advantage of relatively low international crude oil prices. Earlier, the government had similarly linked the price of diesel to the market so that price ...