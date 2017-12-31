Slow and steady

Last year was a rewarding one for equity investors. Every global market saw a bull run. The Nifty had capital gains of 28 per cent since January 1, 2017 (31 per cent in dollar terms); the Nifty Midcaps 100 index was up 44 per cent and the Nifty Smallcaps 250 index was up 53 per cent, courtesy the highest-ever investments by mutual funds and supportive global portfolio flows.

The primary market was buzzing, with 120-odd initial public offerings picking up Rs 750 billion in subscriptions. The trend was in line with the markets elsewhere. America’s Dow Jones Industrial Average gained ...