Slowdown in law-making

The 2017-18 financial year ended about a month ago and it is time, therefore, to assess how the Narendra Modi government fared last year in terms of decision-making. This was a year which broadly corresponded to the fourth year of the Modi government.

As has happened in the past, the fifth year of a government does not usually see much activity since it gets busy for elections. It would be interesting, therefore, to evaluate if the past year saw an improved pace of activity just before the slowdown in decision-making that everybody now expects during the current year. Remember that ...