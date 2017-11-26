Small rise in consumption will lead to a sharp increase in earnings

The second quarter results were top-heavy and lumpy in nature. Big companies have done better than small and medium-sized ones and a few sectors have done well. This is at least partly a consequence of the disruption caused by goods and services tax (GST) implementation. Three negative consequences of the implementation have impacted all businesses.

One was predictable — the informal elements in every supply chain have been hit. The second is the need for more working capital, due to the upfront payment of taxes and the slow credit cycles and tax offsets. The third has ...