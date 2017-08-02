Smriti Irani's multi-ministerial event

Union Minister is marshalling the services of three ministries to organise National Handloom Day on August 7. Irani, currently minister for textiles, has additional charge of the information and broadcasting (I&B) ministry. She has roped in these two ministries, apart from the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) to hold the event. Irani was the HRD minister before she was shifted to the Ministry of Textiles.

For National Handloom Day, the I&B ministry has been asked to organise debates and quizzes across the country. Meanwhile, the University Grants Commission has sent central universities and institutions such as the IITs and IIMs a letter asking them to provide space for holding the debates and quizzes and to ensure the participation of students in these activities.