SMS support for yoga

Govt deployed all its digital resources to ensure the International Yoga Day was a success

At the same time, the government deployed all its digital resources to ensure the International Yoga Day was a success. While the Prime Minister performed yoga in Lucknow, MyGov.in, touted as a “platform to build a partnership between citizens and government with the help of technology for growth and development of India” send out an SMS: “This Yoga Day, let’s pledge to make a new start for a new India by adopting yoga. Let’s keep ourselves and our society in good health and spirits.” It also shared a link that included an invitation from the PM to “share pictures of three generations of family doing yoga on IYD” by July 27, midnight.

