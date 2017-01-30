Snapdeal, Myntra investor calls against capital dumping by Uber, Amazon

Ahead of Budget, Vani Kola says Modi's Startup India is under threat without policy changes

Vani Kola, co-founder of Kalaari Capital and one of the most successful venture capitalists in India, has become the first investor to take up arms against foreign companies deploying huge capital to edge out Indian counterparts in the consumer internet space. Kola, who has raised about $650 million from global investors and counts Ratan Tata as an advisor, has warned that India’s fledgling start-up system could be in dire straits unless the government brings a policy changes to safeguard local companies. “The consequences of not providing a policy ...

Alnoor Peermohamed