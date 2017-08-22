Sobriety after ecstatic reaction

Odisha Chief Minister was recognised as the “best administrator” in the country by a news magazine recently. Thousands of party workers turned up at the airport to greet him when he returned to after receiving the award over the weekend. An entire stretch of road, from the airport to the chief minister’s residence, Naveen Niwas, was lined with huge cut-outs of Patnaik; there was much slogan-shouting hailing him as a hero. While party men had planned to burst crackers and organise roadshows also, the show of strength was scaled down after the accident of the

