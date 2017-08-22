Sobriety after ecstatic reaction

JUST IN
Business Standard

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was recognised as the “best administrator” in the country by a New Delhi news magazine recently. Thousands of party workers turned up at the airport to greet him when he returned to Bhubaneswar after receiving the award over the weekend. An entire stretch of road, from the airport to the chief minister’s residence, Naveen Niwas, was lined with huge cut-outs of Patnaik; there was much slogan-shouting hailing him as a hero. While party men had planned to burst crackers and organise roadshows also, the show of strength was scaled down after the accident of the Utkal Kalinga Express.

