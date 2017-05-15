TRENDING ON BS
Social media offensive

NDA aims to appeal younger generation of voters in Bihar

Business Standard 

Bharatiya Janata Party national president Amit Shah is scheduled to reach Bihar on July 25 for a three-day visit. Besides taking part in organisational meetings, he is expected to brief state units on social media use. The party plans to roll out head-on offensive against the Nitish Kumar government in the state. The idea is to use social media, particularly Twitter and Facebook, to appeal to a younger generation of voters and “expose the failures” of the government in the state and highlight the work done by the National Democratic Alliance government at the Centre.

