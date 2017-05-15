Social media offensive

Bharatiya Janata Party national president Amit Shah is scheduled to reach Bihar on July 25 for a three-day visit. Besides taking part in organisational meetings, he is expected to brief state units on social media use. The party plans to roll out head-on offensive against the Nitish Kumar government in the state. The idea is to use social media, particularly Twitter and Facebook, to appeal to a younger generation of voters and “expose the failures” of the government in the state and highlight the work done by the National Democratic Alliance government at the Centre.