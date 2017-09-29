Socialism lives

Readers of this newspaper may not have noticed, but we are now living in a pre-1989 world. In fact, in a pre-1970s world. Globally, capitalism is considered a dangerous conspiracy that is certain to impoverish a country, and authoritarianism is viewed as permissible in the pursuit of national interests. And, above all, socialism is back. I happened to be, this week, in the town of Brighton on the southern coast of England. Brighton is a picturesque resort, with much to recommend it — including the Pavilion built by the Prince Regent in the early 19th century, an early exercise ...