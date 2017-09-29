Socialism lives

Readers of this newspaper may not have noticed, but we are now living in a pre-1989 world. In fact, in a pre-1970s world. Globally, capitalism is considered a dangerous conspiracy that is certain to impoverish a country, and authoritarianism is viewed as permissible in the pursuit of national interests. And, above all, socialism is back. I happened to be, this week, in the town of Brighton on the southern coast of England. Brighton is a picturesque resort, with much to recommend it — including the Pavilion built by the Prince Regent in the early 19th century, an early exercise ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?