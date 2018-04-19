Softball questions: US lawmakers allowed Mr Zuckerberg to get away easily

The recent testimony by Facebook Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg in front of the US Congress highlighted the fact that even US lawmakers have problems comprehending social media, its impact on politics, the privacy issues involved, and the business models deployed by social media giants. Facebook, for instance, has been around for 14 years.

It has over 2 billion users across the world and is a highly profitable business because analysis of the data and content generated by users allows targeted advertising. But many of America’s lawmakers appeared out of touch with the fundamentals ...