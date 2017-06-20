Software skills: Delhi vs Bengaluru

TRENDING ON BS
Consumer expectations weakens its lead
Sachin Bansal, co-founder of Bengaluru-headquartered Flipkart, woke up from his month-long hibernation on Twitter to mock Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma with a curt “You wish!! :)”. The retort came after NCR-based Sharma tweeted unsourced data that scored software developers in Delhi with 26.63 in their programming abilities, while their counterparts in Bengaluru scored a meagre 10.81.

