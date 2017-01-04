Somasekhar Sundaresan: Near-term change, long-term effects

It is that time of the year. A new year is born. Somehow, magically everything seems possible. Yet, the day’s sentiment makes it easy to get despondent about what can indeed be achieved. To quote Bill Gates, “We always overestimate the change that will occur in the next two years and underestimate the change that will occur in the next 10.” Through that prism, what does the new year have in store? This piece will pick a few legal and regulatory areas that would be at the core of change this year. First, the year may kick off with the appointment of a new chairperson ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?