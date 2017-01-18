Somasekhar Sundaresan: Structural changes the govt should enforce

If note ban can be defended, so can reform in justice delivery system and in role of regulators

If demonetisation can be defended and achieved, so can reform in the justice delivery system and in the role of regulators

It has been by far the most disruptive structural change in the recent history of Indian economic policy. First, rendering illegal as much as 85 per cent of the floating currency stock, and then, also the currency that was not turned in, have been the government’s two “tough” calls. Much ink has been spilled over whether these were sensible moves and whether the objectives held out as the driving reasons have been met at all. However, since the mood of the moment is to push for structural changes, no matter how risky they may be to popularity, this is the ...

Somasekhar Sundaresan