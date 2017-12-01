Some insignificant men

In the public park near my house there has been unexpected construction activity for more than six months. Given the endless digging, piles of rubble and obstruction to street traffic you might be mistaken in thinking that a skyscraper was about to go up.

Instead a garden gate has been built — a huge eight-pillared monstrosity of unimaginably ugly design, covered in granite, with fancy pediment and red roof tiles. A black stone plaque at the top announces the point of this pointless edifice: “Public Park. Madan Lal, MLA.” Mr Madan Lal, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ...