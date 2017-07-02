Mumbaikars are heaving a sigh of relief after octroi at the entry points to the city was abolished under the goods and services tax (GST) regime and the five check nakas are being dismantled. According to estimates, for every rupee earned by the Mumbai municipal corporation, another rupee was paid as bribe. Mumbaikars are hoping the state government would remove even the toll collection points at the entry to the city that delay free movement of goods — for hours at times — thus increasing the cost burden on traders. Traders suggest the government levy the same tax at fuel pumps.
Some relief after GST
Mumbaikars are hoping the state government would remove even the toll collection points
Business Standard July 2, 2017 Last Updated at 22:36 IST
