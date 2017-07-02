TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Opinion » Chinese

Nitish Kumar keeping the grand alliance on tenterhooks
Business Standard

Some relief after GST

Mumbaikars are hoping the state government would remove even the toll collection points

Business Standard 

Mumbaikars are heaving a sigh of relief after octroi at the entry points to the city was abolished under the goods and services tax (GST) regime and the five check nakas are being dismantled. According to estimates, for every rupee earned by the Mumbai municipal corporation, another rupee was paid as bribe. Mumbaikars are hoping the state government would remove even the toll collection points at the entry to the city that delay free movement of goods — for hours at times — thus increasing the cost burden on traders. Traders suggest the government levy the same tax at fuel pumps.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Some relief after GST

Mumbaikars are hoping the state government would remove even the toll collection points

Mumbaikars are hoping the state government would remove even the toll collection points Mumbaikars are heaving a sigh of relief after octroi at the entry points to the city was abolished under the goods and services tax (GST) regime and the five check nakas are being dismantled. According to estimates, for every rupee earned by the Mumbai municipal corporation, another rupee was paid as bribe. Mumbaikars are hoping the state government would remove even the toll collection points at the entry to the city that delay free movement of goods — for hours at times — thus increasing the cost burden on traders. Traders suggest the government levy the same tax at fuel pumps.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Some relief after GST

Mumbaikars are hoping the state government would remove even the toll collection points

Mumbaikars are heaving a sigh of relief after octroi at the entry points to the city was abolished under the goods and services tax (GST) regime and the five check nakas are being dismantled. According to estimates, for every rupee earned by the Mumbai municipal corporation, another rupee was paid as bribe. Mumbaikars are hoping the state government would remove even the toll collection points at the entry to the city that delay free movement of goods — for hours at times — thus increasing the cost burden on traders. Traders suggest the government levy the same tax at fuel pumps.

image
Business Standard
177 22