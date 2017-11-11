Something to cheer up Akhilesh Yadav on demonetisation anniversary

Last year on November 8, an exhausted Sarvesha, a seven months pregnant daily wage labourer, went into labour while standing in a queue to change Rs 500 notes and then delivered her child behind the Punjab National Bank building in Akhilesh Yadav, who was chief minister of the state then, arrived on the spot and arranged to have Rs 2 lakh paid to her. He also named the child — a son — (treasurer). This year, Yadav greeted the family, when they met him on Khajanchi’s first birthday. Yadav said that while he was not celebrating the of demonetisation, he did want to spoil the family’s celebrations on Khajanchi’s birthday. Much was made of the child and pictures of Yadav chucking him under the chin were all over the internet.