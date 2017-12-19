Sonia's Gujarati sari

JUST IN
Members of the Congress party’s Mahila Morcha, its women’s wing, were an excited lot on Tuesday to find former Congress President Sonia Gandhi (pictured) wearing a Gujarati sari. The Mahila Morcha, under its chief and Lok Sabha member Sushmita Dev, had campaigned for the party during the recently concluded assembly polls and had bought the sari for her.
First Published: Tue, December 19 2017. 22:35 IST

