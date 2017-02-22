TRENDING ON BS
Sonia's letter of appeal to voters

She also blamed PM Modi for allegedly depriving people in the area of welfare schemes

Business Standard 

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi has written voters of Amethi and Rae Bareli a letter, expressing her inability to campaign in the family bastions and appealing to them to ensure the victory of party candidates by a big margin in 10 Assembly seats. She also blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly depriving people in the area of welfare schemes. Gandhi is not campaigning due to ill health. Her letter reached voters a day before the fourth phase of polling on Thursday. The Bharatiya Janata Party has accused the Gandhi family of not being concerned about the welfare of the people in the two constituencies. 

