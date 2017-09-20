Speak softly…

It is with some amount of trepidation that observers approach a speech of US President Donald Trump every time he addresses an international gathering. In that regard, his first speech at the United Nations headquarters in New York was not a surprise. But even his longstanding critics would have been taken aback at his choice of words on Tuesday. Around the halfway mark of his speech, Mr Trump issued a direct threat to the Kim Jong-un regime in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, commonly referred to as North Korea, and said that if forced to defend itself and its allies, the ...