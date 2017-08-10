Speed and safety don't go together in railways

Consider the Tundla Junction (TDL) and Kanpur Central (CNB) stretch. Via Etawah, this is a 231-km stretch and the most obvious and natural route. Of course, a train can do this stretch via Shikohabad and Farrukhabad and increase the distance to 282 km. But that alternative route will not affect the argument I will make, since there is no alternative to the Tundla-Shikohabad segment. How many trains are there between Tundla and Kanpur Central? Around 70 and almost all of them are long-distance. Indeed, more than one-third are super-fast. The Indian Railways (IR) timetable says ...