Spic and span, finally

The PMC removed many illegal hoardings from the roads as well

Business Standard 

It was a busy few days for the Patna Municipal Corporation (PMC), with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting Patna on October 14 to take part in Patna University’s centenary year celebrations. The PMC cleared the entire stretch from the airport to the university of all encroachment. Trash was disposed of and bleaching powder sprinkled on the roads. The last time a major drive against squatters was undertaken was in 2003, when then President A P J Abdul Kalam touched down for a three-day visit. While the PMC had been trying to clean up the stretch for some time, the drive hadn’t been very successful. This time, the city police lent a hand to ensure squatters did not return. The PMC removed many illegal hoardings from the roads as well.
First Published: Sun, October 15 2017. 22:36 IST

