Spiritual succor: Temples in Karnataka closed for lunar eclipse

Many temples in Karnataka were closed for the public on Wednesday till the lunar eclipse was over. Temple authorities took the decision in anticipation of the visit of politicians across party lines.
Being an election year, politicians have a genuine reason to be worried, and the obvious place to seek spiritual succour would be the nearest or the most revered temple. For the average sky gazer, Wednesday evening offered a rare occasion to witness a super moon, a blue moon and a total lunar eclipse.
