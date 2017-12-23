Sport builds national character

I often wonder what brought me here. Little did I realise that those baby steps in cricket would lead to lifetime memories. I always loved playing sport and cricket was my life. My father, Prof.

Ramesh Tendulkar was a poet and writer. He always supported me and encouraged me to be what I wanted to be in life. The greatest gift I got from him was the freedom to play, the right to play. And I would always be grateful to him for that. There are many pressing matters in our country that require our attention: Economic growth, poverty, food security, health care among many others. ...