Sport for scandal

The new Netflix documentary, Icarus, starts with inspirational shots of Lance Armstrong and Marion Jones taking to the podium at the Tour de France and the Olympics, respectively, their multiple medal hauls a shining beacon to athleticism and the triumph of the human spirit. Cut to news reports, press conferences and the final, teary-eyed acceptance of doping. Both Armstrong and Jones were stripped of their awards, but a larger question came to hang over the sporting establishment: How had the athletes managed to clear the multiple rounds of drug testing, which are an essential ...