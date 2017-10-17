A Chinese Whispers item on Monday had noted how certain stretches of a road in Patna were made encroachment-free ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city last Saturday. However, encroachments are back on the road now. So also on stretches such as the Ashok Rajpath. In the run-up to Diwali squatters were back on the busy thoroughfare; vehicles were parked at random. The Patna Municipal Corporation had conducted a four-day drive to clear the stretch of squatters.
Squatting as usual
Business Standard Last Updated at October 17, 2017 23:01 IST
