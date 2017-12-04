Star campaigners

Projecting as the stars of the show seems to be the new advertising mantra for top fund houses. Many of these managers seem to have garnered star-like followership on social media platforms like Twitter. This strategy is a win-win for the mutual fund industry which has lacked brand ambassadors, thanks in part to the strict regulation guiding its advertising. “If mutual funds are the new cult, are the new superstars. It makes great financial sense to rope them in for advertising: they are cheaper than movie or sports icons,” said the CEO of a fund house.