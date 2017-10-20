Start of change or just an exception?

Something extraordinary happened last evening, something so astounding as to be unbelievable. Delhiites, known for their prodigious insensitivity and apathy to the greater good, purveyors of excess consumption and bonhomie, hunkered down and celebrated the quietest Diwali I have known in decades. When we came out to our balcony in the evening, after the sun had set, to admire the lights the neighbours had draped across their homes and on all conceivable foliage — from which unrestrained surplus there was no respite — it was to an unbelievable, incredible silence. Somewhere, in ...