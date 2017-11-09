JUST IN
Start-ups: Before or after marriage?

N R Narayana Murthy started Infosys well after getting married

At an event on entrepreneurship in New Delhi, Ashutosh Sharma, secretary, Department of Science and Technology, was speaking about the importance of starting one’s own venture early. He said he advised young people to “do it when you are still single — after you are married, you can’t even change a TV channel”. Then he added how he gave the opposite advice to some: “When people come with too many problems, I say go and get married. You can’t blame everything on the government.” The moderator did not take Sharma’s words kindly and reminded him that N R Narayana Murthy started Infosys well after getting married and that the seed money of Rs 10,000 was given to him by his wife Sudha Murthy.
