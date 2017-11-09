Start-ups grow in line with their genes

Every species has a natural growth rate, determined by its genetics, metabolism and environment. Nature discourages a species growing artificially outside certain limits. Fruit flies don’t try to become as big as cows and cows don’t try to become big like elephants. Max Kleiber, a Swiss-born academic at Davis, California, demonstrated in the 1930s that every species has, on an average, a stable number of heartbeats. For example, the cow species is 1,000 times heavier than the woodchuck species. Cows have a lifespan that is the “square root of the square root of ...