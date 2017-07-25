State comes first

The Rajya Sabha
on Tuesday took up a discussion on agrarian distress and farmer suicides. Congress member Digvijaya Singh
opened the discussion, followed by Prabhat Jha
of the Bharatiya Janata Party. In his speech, Jha, who hails from Madhya Pradesh, extolled the steps taken by the Shivraj Singh Chouhan
government that have led to “tremendous growth in productivity” in the state. He also took potshots at Singh, who was the Madhya Pradesh
chief minister for nearly a decade until 2003. A couple of Opposition members commented that people in Jha’s party would get upset if he kept praising Chouhan and not mention Gujarat. Samajwadi Party member Ram Gopal Yadav said that listening to Jha made him think as if he was part of a discussion not in Parliament
but the Madhya Pradesh
Assembly.
