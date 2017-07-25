TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Opinion » Chinese

Mr Gadkari, allowing driverless cars will generate more high-paying jobs
Business Standard

State comes first

In Parliament, Prabhat Jha of BJP, who hails from MP, extolled the steps taken by Chouhan govt

Business Standard 

The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday took up a discussion on agrarian distress and farmer suicides. Congress member Digvijaya Singh opened the discussion, followed by Prabhat Jha of the Bharatiya Janata Party. In his speech, Jha, who hails from Madhya Pradesh, extolled the steps taken by the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government that have led to “tremendous growth in productivity” in the state. He also took potshots at Singh, who was the Madhya Pradesh chief minister for nearly a decade until 2003. A couple of Opposition members commented that people in Jha’s party would get upset if he kept praising Chouhan and not mention Gujarat. Samajwadi Party member Ram Gopal Yadav said that listening to Jha made him think as if he was part of a discussion not in Parliament but the Madhya Pradesh Assembly.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements