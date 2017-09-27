State of denial

On Wednesday, the chief proctor of the Banaras Hindu University, O N Singh, stepped down from his post after taking moral responsibility for the events of the past week, which saw a massive uproar by female students over the alleged sexual assault of a student on September 21. The students alleged that repeated complaints of molestation of women had not been taken seriously by the BHU authorities and the culprits were, in fact, shielded. The matter reached a flashpoint when the BHU administration chose to clamp down on the protesting students and local police lathicharged thousands of ...