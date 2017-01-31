Steady margins save the show for Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto’s December quarter core results didn’t surprise the Street. Its net sales fell 8.6 per cent to Rs 4,976 crore and net profit dropped 4.7 per cent to Rs 925 crore compared to a year ago, much on expected lines. The Street had toned-down expectations due to a 10.5 per cent fall in sales volume in the quarter (851,645 units). While revenues were a tad lower than the Bloomberg estimates of Rs 5,055 crore, net profit was ahead of the estimates of Rs851 crore, largely due to a 31.7 per cent year-on-year jump in other income to Rs319 crore. The silver ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?