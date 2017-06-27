Steady progress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first meeting with US President Donald Trump may have lacked the razzmatazz of his earlier visits but nuanced preparatory diplomacy appears to have created a platform for steady consolidation of ties that began under George W Bush. Given the manifest unpredictability of the current White House incumbent, this is no small achievement. Indeed, unlike Mr Trump’s relations with Chinese President Xi Jinping, which have swung from aversion to lavish friendship and back, Mr Modi has enjoyed a stable relationship with the US president. Mr Trump’s ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?