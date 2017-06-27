Steady progress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first meeting with US President Donald Trump may have lacked the razzmatazz of his earlier visits but nuanced preparatory diplomacy appears to have created a platform for steady consolidation of ties that began under George W Bush. Given the manifest unpredictability of the current White House incumbent, this is no small achievement. Indeed, unlike Mr Trump’s relations with Chinese President Xi Jinping, which have swung from aversion to lavish friendship and back, Mr Modi has enjoyed a stable relationship with the US president. Mr Trump’s ...