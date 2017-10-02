JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Letters

Hold it steady
Business Standard

Stealing an issue

With Yashwant Sinha's outburst it has become merely a political issue between Sinha senior and junior

Business Standard 

With reference to “BJP’s lessons from Sinha” (October 2), it looks like the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has strategically made the former finance minister, Yashwant Sinha, air his views on the current shape of the economy and made the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) steal the serious issue from the hand of Opposition, and in particular Congress, who have miserably failed to garner public opinion against the government. With Sinha’s outburst it has become merely a political issue between Sinha senior and junior, who was made to write a BJP drafted counter and it has almost been made into a family feud. However, as the elections come closer many restless voters may question the BJP about its unfulfilled promises as it looks like everything has been pushed to 2022.

N Nagarajan   Secunderabad

Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to: 
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg 
New Delhi 110 002 
Fax: (011) 23720201  •  E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
First Published: Mon, October 02 2017. 22:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements