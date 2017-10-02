Stealing an issue

With reference to “BJP’s lessons from Sinha” (October 2), it looks like the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has strategically made the former finance minister, Yashwant Sinha, air his views on the current shape of the economy and made the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) steal the serious issue from the hand of Opposition, and in particular Congress, who have miserably failed to garner public against the government. With Sinha’s outburst it has become merely a political issue between Sinha senior and junior, who was made to write a drafted counter and it has almost been made into a family feud. However, as the elections come closer many restless voters may question the about its unfulfilled promises as it looks like everything has been pushed to 2022.

N Nagarajan Secunderabad

