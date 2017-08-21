Stick to your knitting

Last week, quite out of the blue, P B Mongia, a former professor at the Delhi School of Economics and an old friend, sent me a 2014 book by Lord Meghnad Desai. It is called Who Wrote the Bhagwad Gita. The sub-title says that it is a secular enquiry into a sacred text. The book, which is quite excellent, is also very critical of the Gita. But it is excellent not merely because it is critical. It makes some very interesting points, and raises some very interesting questions. That’s not surprising, considering Lord Desai takes his cue from the historian extraordinaire, D D ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?