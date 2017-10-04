Sticking to smaller companies can be more fruitful

Saurabh Mukherjea of Ambit Capital has an interesting thesis: Relatively smaller corporates will consistently outperform larger corporates over the long term. He did a data-based study of the top 100 stocks in India since 1991. More specifically he compared the top 10 stocks of the BSE100 by market cap (top-decile) with the bottom 10 stocks (bottom-decile). The study assumed annual rebalancing and an equal-weighted portfolio. He says that, between 1991 and 2000, the top-decile outperformed in terms of delivering capital gains. Between 2001 and 2010, the performance of the ...