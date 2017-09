The Whispers section had reported that the Swadeshi Jagaran Manch, a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-affiliated economic think tank, has launched a campaign against goods manufactured in China. It has appealed to people to boycott goods because, among other things, China supports Pakistan, which exports terrorism to India. So one was a bit baffled to note the disclaimer on the flip side of the identity cards distributed at the (BJP) national executive to its delegates: They said, “Made in China”. They also had the Mandarin versions of the words “name”, “post” and “unit”.