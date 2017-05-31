TRENDING ON BS
A hard fall

United Spirits: Premium brands aid Q4 show
Business Standard

Street picks Aurobindo Pharma ahead of larger peers on injectibles business

25 approved ANDAs, 115 pending ANDAs likely to be huge growth boosters

Ujjval Jauhari 

Aurobindo Pharma is among the few companies that are confident about growth in the US. It believes launches and higher volume will drive growth there, despite pricing pressure in the base business. The management confidence, in a sector jittery about US prospects, helped the stock rebound from its May 25 low and gain 10.5 per cent since then.  Its March quarter performance, like peers, was impacted by price erosion in the US. The US formulation sales, contributes 45 per cent to overall revenue, are expected to grow only 1.4 per cent over a year due to pricing pressure in oral ...

