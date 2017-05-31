Street picks Aurobindo Pharma ahead of larger peers on injectibles business

25 approved ANDAs, 115 pending ANDAs likely to be huge growth boosters

Aurobindo Pharma is among the few companies which are confident about growth in the US market. The company believes that new launches and higher volume will drive growth in US, despite pricing pressure witnessed in the US base business. Management confidence in a sector jittery about US prospects helped the stock rebound from May 25 lows and gain 10.5 per cent since then. The company's March quarter performance like its peers was impacted by price erosion in the US market. The US formulation sales which contributes about 45 per cent to overall revenues is expected to grow just 1.4 per cent y-o-y due to pricing pressure in oral solids which is expected to continue in FY18. However pending launches, company's range of injectable and other complex portfolio is expected to drive revenue and net profit growth. Since April 2015, while the company has received 110 final ANDA approvals, more than 25 are yet to be launched and these together with 115 pending ANDAs should provide strong growth .

Aurobindo Pharma is among the few companies that are confident about growth in the US. It believes launches and higher volume will drive growth there, despite pricing pressure in the base business. The management confidence, in a sector jittery about US prospects, helped the stock rebound from its May 25 low and gain 10.5 per cent since then. Its March quarter performance, like peers, was impacted by price erosion in the US. The US formulation sales, contributes 45 per cent to overall revenue, are expected to grow only 1.4 per cent over a year due to pricing pressure in oral ...

Ujjval Jauhari