Strong JLR performance boosts Tata Motors' show

Led by strong performance from its UK-based subsidiary, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), Tata Motors posted better-than-expected performance in the March quarter (Q4). Consolidated net profit after tax at Rs 5,166 crore, though 12 per cent lower year-on-year (y-o-y) came in better than analysts’ estimates which had pegged it at Rs 2,575 crore. While revenues at Rs 77,272 crore was down 2.8 per cent, this was lower than analysts’ expectations of Rs 78,797 crore. The company indicated that consolidated revenues were impacted by translation losses from pound to rupee of about Rs 9,032 ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?